OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Maryland Coastal Bays Program (MCBP), a consensus-driven environmental initiative dedicated to protecting the five Coastal Bays behind Ocean City and Assateague Island, is developing its new 10-year Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan (CCMP) and is seeking input from the community.
The CCMP, essential for the program's success and a grant requirement, is being updated for the third time since MCBP’s inception. The updated plan aims to streamline action items from previous plans to enhance their impact and serve as the foundation for a detailed Annual Work Plan. Additionally, it will incorporate new components focusing on Resiliency, Environmental Justice and Community Engagement, particularly in relation to Infrastructure Funding, said MCBP.
MCBP has launched a questionnaire for public input, available on their website. The current plan can be reviewed on the MCBP website. The survey will be open until August 15, as the final plan needs to be completed by the end of the year for submission to the EPA for final approval.