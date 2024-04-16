MILTON, Del - The engineering group representing McDonald's efforts to put a restaurant in Milton is expected to bring several required approvals from state agencies and utilities to Tuesday's nights Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. This could ultimately lead to a McDonald's operating at 102 Broadkill Road.
Included in their packet of approvals, Bohler Engineering is expected to present the one DelDOT signed off on last month. Also a site safety assessment was completed in 2023. This could signal the final stretch to a groundbreaking since the proposal was first submitted to Milton officials in 2022.
The restaurant site is a empty plot of land on Broadkill Road next to the parking lot of the Food Lion grocery store. The Commission will decide whether or not to send an approval to Town Council after Tuesday night's meeting.