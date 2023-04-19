MILTON, Del. - After months of back and forth, a preliminary site plan for McDonald's in Milton has been approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission in Tuesday night's meeting.
Two commissioners voted to deny the plan, and four commissioners voted to accept it under certain conditions.
According to Milton solicitor Seth Thompson, the commission wants McDonald's to get the opinion of a parking specialist on the safety of using the existing parking lot drive isles before presenting a final site plan, as well as creating some sort of design on the side of the building that faces Route 16, as commissioners do not want that wall to be blank.
Thompson says McDonald's will need to go to DelDOT for approval of the plan agreed upon tonight.