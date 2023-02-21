MILTON, Del. - The Planning and Zoning Commission did not accept McDonald's preliminary site plan proposal in Tuesday night's meeting.
According to the commission, the proposed architecture of the building does not fit the historic and authentic feel of Milton.
Pear Cirwithian, born and raised in Milton, is afraid the McDonald's would bring too much traffic to an already busy spot.
Cirwithian says, "I think maybe it'll be alright if they just go down further on Route 16 where there's more room."
The Planning and Zoning Commission has asked McDonald's to take it's suggestions on architecture and present a new plan.