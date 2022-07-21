The lawyer for State Auditor (D) Kathy McGuinness has filed two motions,
one to acquit her and another for a new trial.
In the filings, attorney Steve Wood stated McGuiness maintains her innocence, that the prosecution was unfair and unconstitutional during the course of the trial, and that judge William Carpenter Jr made errors.
It was on July 1 that the former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner was found guilty of three public corruption misdemeanors.
Democrat leaders in both houses of the General Assembly are calling for McGuiness to be removed from office.
Governor (D) John Carney says he can not take any action until the conviction becomes official.
That will occur at McGuiness' sentencing, however a date for that has yet to be scheduled.