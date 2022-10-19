McGuiness No Longer State Auditor, What Next

DOVER, Del. - Today Governor Carney accepted McGuiness' resignation and was effective as of 4:30pm. McGuiness had planned to serve until November 4th.
Delaware Senate leadership, who had tried to remove McGuiness from office earlier this year, said, "With this unfortunate chapter of Delaware history now behind us, we look forward to electing a new Auditor of Accounts capable of restoring the public's faith and confidence in their democratically elected leaders."
The nonprofit organization, Common Cause Delaware says it wants to use this case to make changes in Delaware law.
"Nepotism is clearly illegal already in Delaware because it's part of a conflict of interest, but lets spell that out." said Executive Director of Common Cause Delaware.
Snyder-Hall also says Delaware needs a new watchdog, "So it would be good to have like many states, an office of inspector general that would look for public corruption because it's such an important issue."
Lydia York beat McGuiness in the democratic primary for Auditor in September. She says government needs to, "Respond to people telling them where the money went, how it was spent. That's how we can reconnect this office to the interest of the people and to reconnect and rebuild that trust and confidence that the job is going to get done."
McGuiness, now out of office, but an appeal from her is still coming.
It's not clear yet when McGuiness' probation will begin, and where she'll do her community service.