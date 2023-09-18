SALISBURY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation has announced that it will be meeting with Wicomico County officials on Tuesday to discuss the department's the draft budget plan for 2024-2029.
The department says the meeting is part of a tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to relay information about the plan.
According to the department, the draft plan is a $21.2 billion investment in the entire state's transportation network, effective over the next six years. Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedfeld will outline the plan along with other officials. Another topic of conversation will be Wicomico County's transportation priorities.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Wicomico County Youth and Civic Center. It can be viewed online here.