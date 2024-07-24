SALISBURY, Md. - Construction has created a new change in traffic in Salisbury.
Currently, the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is replacing the US 13 bridge over the Wicomico River and has traffic headed north on the Main Street Intersection.
The City of Salisbury says the right lane is being taken up by the construction project and now there is no option to turn left onto Main Street by northbound traffic.
The city says drivers headed to downtown Salisbury should instead turn left at the Carroll Street intersection and head to their destination that way.
For more about the project, visit the Mayland Department of Transportation.