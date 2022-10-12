The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) is planning on improvements for MD Route 90 (Ocean City Expressway). The agency has started a survey to receive public input on the plans and highway needs. The survey is part of the MD 90 Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) Study.
The survey is available on the MD 90 Project Portal page HERE, and asks respondents to prioritize projects for the corridor that could be considered in future planning and design efforts related to traffic operations, capacity, safety, pedestrian and bicyclist accessibility and emergency evacuation. Concepts have been developed for the survey include proposals for additional lanes, intersection improvements and new bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay.
“Improvements along the MD 90 corridor are vital for all stakeholders, and input from the community and those who travel this corridor will be critical to help us develop a strategy to address current and future needs,” said MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith.
The survey is available now through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, November 10. Results will be used to form preliminary improvement concepts.
MD 90 from US 50 to MD 528 is generally a two-lane freeway with a 55 mph speed limit. Motorists experience congestion both eastbound and westbound. Along eastbound MD 90, traffic queues approaching the MD 528 intersection typically extend nearly six miles to MD 589 on Fridays and more than 7.5 miles to US 113 on Saturdays during beach season. MD 90 and US 50 are primary evacuation routes to leave the Ocean City/Assateague area during a severe weather event or emergency. MD 90 also is a designated hurricane evacuation route from Ocean City.
In August 2021, Governor Larry Hogan announced $850,000 for the MD 90 study’s project planning phase to advance Ocean City’s and Worcester County’s long-held transportation priorities. This past June, the governor announced $15 million in new funding to advance planning and design for MD 90 improvements. Also in June, MDOT SHA held an online virtual meeting to present project information and answer questions.
“MDOT shares Governor Hogan’s focus to address current and future needs for this critical corridor and this beautiful part of the state,” said MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr. “The feedback we get through the MD 90 study process will help us focus on key issues and solutions for residents of Worcester County, for Eastern Shore visitors and for the region’s economic vitality.”
As part of the MD 90 PEL Study, MDOT SHA is assessing corridor needs and will summarize analyses and recommendations in a report to the public by the end of the year. Results will be used for the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process for future potential projects in the corridor.
The NEPA process is anticipated to begin next year.