GLEN BURNIE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration's (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office says they are now accepting grant applications for traffic safety programs and projects that could help lower the amount of crashes, deaths, and injuries on Maryland roads.
MDOT MVA says that from now through February 24th, applicants can submit grant requests for programs and activities that take place in Fiscal Year 2024, which goes from October 1st, 2023 to September 30th, 2024. They say the grant funds will come from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).
According to MDOT MVA, there are two types of grants available, which are law enforcement overtime grants and general highway safety grants. They say general highway safety grants are available to eligible organizations, including state and local governments, nonprofits, and institutes of higher education. In accordance with BIL, they say special emphasis is placed on funding projects in underserved or underfunded areas.
“Far too many families continue to experience an unnecessary loss in Maryland and nationwide,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer, who also serves as Governor Larry Hogan’s Highway Safety Representative. “We’re looking forward to expanding our work with partners throughout the state to reduce crashes and reach our goal of zero fatalities.”
MDOT MVA says that eligible project must support and implement strategies outlined in the Maryland Strategic Highway Safety Plan (SHSP) and address the four E’s of highway safety – education, enforcement, engineering and emergency medical services.
They say in 2022, the Hogan Administrations awarded more than $13 million in grants for several different initiatives, including impaired driving prevention, local police enforcement, and school-based education and awareness campaigns.
According to MDOT MVA, the grant-funded programs are meant to address priority areas like impaired driving prevention, occupant protection, aggressive and distracted driving prevention and safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, young drivers and senior drivers.
They say grant funds can also be awarded that improve the quality of traffic safety data, as well as projects that improve the timeliness, accuracy, completeness, uniformity, integration and accessibility of state crash, driver, vehicle, roadway, citation and adjudication, and injury surveillance databases, which must support and implement strategies outlined in the Maryland Traffic Records Strategic Plan.