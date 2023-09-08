QUEEN ANNE'S COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration has announced that is working with Queen Anne's County to begin a ramp management pilot project on US 50/301, with the goal of keeping bay-bridge-bound drivers on the highway, therefore keeping MD 18 open for emergency responders and locals.
Starting Saturday, Sep. 16, and continuing every Saturday and Sunday for the next three weekends, the administration says access on to the US 50/301 side heading west will be restricted in three places:
- Service road/Shopping Center Road between Exit 39A (Castle Marina Road) and Exit 38 (Duke Street);
- Duke Street (Exit 38) and
MD 8 (Business Parkway/Romancoke Road, Exit 37).
These restrictions will be in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., says the administration, and will have detours in place.
“While this pilot will not fix the longstanding congestion around the Bay Bridge, we anticipate it will provide some relief for residents and businesses on Kent Island during peak weekend travel periods,” explains State Highway Administration Administrator Will Pines. “We are partnering with Queen Anne’s County to help reduce local road congestion by routing MD 18 traffic on Kent Island back to US 50/301 at one location. Drivers headed west to the Bay Bridge on weekends can help themselves while helping local residents and emergency responders by staying on US 50.”
The administration says that they have found success with a similar pilot program on the wastern shore.