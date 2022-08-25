BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) says they have completed $3.6 million project to improve safety and access on Bay Street (MD 376) between Worcester Highway (US 113) and Flower Street.
MDOT SHA says the project started in spring 2021 and included:
strengthening intersection efficiency with the extension of the left-turn lane on southbound US 113 to MD 376;
addition of a new left-turn lane on eastbound MD 376 to Flower Street;
enhanced pedestrian access with construction of American with Disabilities Act-compliant sidewalks; and
improvement of roadway drainage with installation of a new drainage system
According to MDOT SHA, their contractor David A. Bramble Inc. did the work. They say more info can be found here.
