WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) says they will start routine inspections of the MD 90 bridges over St. Martin River and Assawoman Bay starting Monday, October 24th, and will be finished by Friday, October 28th, weather permitting.
MDOT SHA says that inspection crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and will close down the right lane as they work. They say drivers will be guided through the work zone by flaggers, letting emergency services get to either side of the bridges.
MDOT SHA encourages drivers to use US 50 (Ocean Gateway) in downtown Ocean City as an alternate route while they conduct the bridge inspection.
According to MDOT SHA, the Maryland Move Over Law requires drivers to make a lane change or slow down when they approach any stopped, standing or parked car or truck with flashing hazard lights on, road flares, or other caution signals. They say the law is meant to protect emergency responders and drivers who are dealing with a roadside emergency.
Drivers in need can dial #77 on their phone for roadside assistance, says MDOT SHA.