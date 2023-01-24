Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...From 4 PM Wednesday to 6 PM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of below Gale force wind gusts is likely between 2AM-9AM Thursday. Winds will then increase back to Gale conditions through Thursday night. Seas are expected to remain elevated through the entire warning period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&