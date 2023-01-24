OCEAN CITY, Md. - Routine Maintenance Work on the MD 90 bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay is set to begin on Monday January 30th, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA).
MDOT SHA says the work will take place on the Ocean City Expressway from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every weekday. They say drivers can expect intermittent single lane closures with a work zone and flagging operation, with the work zone accommodating emergency vehicle access to each side of the bridge.
In the meantime, MDOT SHA says that drivers are encouraged to use US 50 (Ocean Gateway) to and from downtown Ocean City to help alleviate delays.
They say the work will be done by MDOT SHA contractor ANA Contracting from Bethesda.
MDOT SHA also reminds drivers to make sure their car is winter-ready. They say this includes making sure tires have adequate tread and radiator hoses are free of leaks or defects, making sure you have a full reservoir of coolant. They also note that it is a good idea to keep a survival bag that includes a protein bar, flares or other warning lights, and a blanket.