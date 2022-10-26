BERLIN, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) says that they will start repaving MD 818 (Main Street) between US 113 (Worcester Highway) north of Berlin and US 113 south of town limits.
MDOT SHA says that they expect the project to be done by the end of November, weather permitting.
Crews will be working between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, says MDOT SHA so they say drivers can expect single lane traffic guided with cones and arrow boards. They say that drivers should expect serious delays while work is underway.
MDOT SHA is asking for cooperation from residents and businesses, as hot asphalt may take up to two hours to fully cool to the point where drivers and pedestrians can use it safely.
The Maryland Move Over Law requires drivers to slow down or lane change when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked car or truck displaying hazard warning lights, road flares, or other caution signals. MDOT SHA says the law is in place to help protect emergency responders and drivers who are experiencing a roadside emergency.
MDOT SHA says their contractor Allen Myers, Inc. will be the ones doing the repaving.