MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says that they will begin several asphalt patching projects along Maryland's eastern shore.

The administration says that the work will start on April 3 and will be completed in late spring, weather permitting. They say that the work will create some delays for drivers, but these projects are necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system. 

According to the administration, temporary signs, electronic arrow boards, and barrels will be used by Contractor Team Cam LLC, of Linthicum Heights to guide drivers through the various work zones. They recommend drivers build extra travel time in to their plans, as well as moving over when possible, slowing down, and paying close attention while they drive through work zones. 

The work will begin along Route 13 in Wicomico county, and will continue on through the following roads:

Wicomico County 

Southbound US 13

At Stockyard Road

US 50/13

Salisbury Bypass emergency crossovers

Southbound US 13  

At Coulbourn Mill Road 

Southbound US 13  

MD 513 (Cedar Lane) to US 13 Business 

Northbound US 13 Business  

At East Church Street 

Eastbound US 50 Business 

At Mill Street cutback 

Northbound US 13 Business 

At north of Pinehurst Avenue 

Eastbound US 50 

Barren Creek Road to Athol Road 

Dorchester County

  MD 16 (East New Market
  Ellwood Road)

 Cabin Creek Road to east of Old Stage   
 Coach Road

Somerset County

MD 667 (Hudson Corner Road)

MD 413 (Crisfield Highway) south to Tulls Corner Road 

MD 363 (Deal Island Road)

300’ South of Cove Road to Rock Creek Bridge

Southbound MD 413  

Maple Avenue to Potomac Avenue 

Worcester County

  US 50 (Ocean Gateway)

 At the crossover at Berlin Fire Company
 Station 3

  MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway)

 MD 575 (Worcester Highway) to
 MD 528 (Coastal Highway)

