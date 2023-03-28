MARYLAND - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says that they will begin several asphalt patching projects along Maryland's eastern shore.
The administration says that the work will start on April 3 and will be completed in late spring, weather permitting. They say that the work will create some delays for drivers, but these projects are necessary to maintain a safe and reliable highway system.
According to the administration, temporary signs, electronic arrow boards, and barrels will be used by Contractor Team Cam LLC, of Linthicum Heights to guide drivers through the various work zones. They recommend drivers build extra travel time in to their plans, as well as moving over when possible, slowing down, and paying close attention while they drive through work zones.
The work will begin along Route 13 in Wicomico county, and will continue on through the following roads:
Wicomico County
Southbound US 13
At Stockyard Road
US 50/13
Salisbury Bypass emergency crossovers
Southbound US 13
At Coulbourn Mill Road
Southbound US 13
MD 513 (Cedar Lane) to US 13 Business
Northbound US 13 Business
At East Church Street
Eastbound US 50 Business
At Mill Street cutback
Northbound US 13 Business
At north of Pinehurst Avenue
Eastbound US 50
Barren Creek Road to Athol Road
Dorchester County
MD 16 (East New Market
Cabin Creek Road to east of Old Stage
Somerset County
MD 667 (Hudson Corner Road)
MD 413 (Crisfield Highway) south to Tulls Corner Road
MD 363 (Deal Island Road)
300’ South of Cove Road to Rock Creek Bridge
Southbound MD 413
Maple Avenue to Potomac Avenue
Worcester County
US 50 (Ocean Gateway)
At the crossover at Berlin Fire Company
MD 90 (Ocean City Expressway)
MD 575 (Worcester Highway) to