OCEAN CITY, Md.- MDOT is taking the community's opinion into consideration when planning changes to the Ocean City Expressway. Right now, there is an online survey asking about potential changes to Route 90.
The survey asks drivers about safety concerns and what changes they would like to see.
The Ocean City Police Department is in favor of changes, saying in a statement,
“The Rt 90 Corridor improvements are much needed. This corridor is one of the main entry and exit points into Ocean City. During the peak summer months, the congestion getting into Ocean City causes delays and safety concerns for both residents and visitors. We hope to see improvements that will provide a safe avenue for our community.
We appreciate that the State Highway Administration is seeking public input and we strongly encourage our residents to take a look at the survey. The survey provides a clear illustration of the several concepts being considered.
The Ocean City Police Department is looking forward to seeing what the future will hold for the Rt. 90 corridor.”
On the survey, drivers can share their ideas for improvement, and vote on changes including adding more lanes.
The survey is open now until November 10. You can participate in the survey here.