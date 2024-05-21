MARYLAND - Marylanders are gearing up for a busy Memorial Day weekend, as the summer travel season kicks off with increased activity on roads. The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is urging travelers to prioritize safety as they head to beaches, mountains and other destinations.
Increased Travel Expected
According to MDOT, AAA projects that 44 million people will travel during Memorial Day weekend, a 4% increase from 2023. A record 38.4 million of these travelers are expected to drive, while 3.5 million are anticipated to travel by air, a nearly 5% rise compared to last year.
Safety Recommendations
As the summer driving season begins, MDOT emphasizes the following safety tips from the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office:
- Stay Focused: Avoid distractions such as cellphones, eating or adjusting the radio. Designate a passenger to handle these tasks.
- Slow Down: Allow ample time for travel and be patient, ensuring you can react to road conditions.
- Drive Sober: Do not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan for a sober ride if you intend to drink.
- Buckle Up: Maryland law requires seat belts for all vehicle occupants. The 2024 Click It or Ticket campaign runs through June 4, with law enforcement agencies focused on increasing seat belt use.
- Move Over: Maryland’s Move Over law mandates drivers to change lanes for stopped vehicles displaying caution signals. If unable to move over, slow down.
Non-emergency Road Closures Suspended
To aid travelers, the State Highway Administration will suspend non-emergency lane closures from 3 p.m. Friday, May 24, through 9 a.m. Tuesday, May 28.
Additional patrols from the Coordinated Highways Action Response Team (CHART) will assist with disabled vehicles and clear incidents. Real-time traffic information is available here.
Chesapeake Bay Bridge Travel
The Maryland Transportation Authority anticipates over 330,000 cars will cross the Chesapeake Bay Bridge between Friday, May 24, and Monday, May 27. Recommended travel times to avoid peak hours are:
Eastbound:
- Thursday, May 23: Before 10 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Friday, May 24: Before 8 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Saturday, May 25: Before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: Before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Memorial Day, May 27: Before 10 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 28: Before 7 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Westbound:
- Thursday, May 23: Before 11 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Friday, May 24: Before 8 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
- Saturday, May 25: Before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Sunday, May 26: Before 11 a.m. and after 5 p.m.
- Memorial Day, May 27: Before 9 a.m. and after 10 p.m.
- Tuesday, May 28: Before 6 a.m. and after 6 p.m.
Drivers are reminded by MDOT to stay on US 50 to keep local roadways clear for first responders. Overhead lane signals should be observed on and near the bridge.
Bay Bridge tolls are collected electronically through E-ZPass, Pay-By-Plate, and Video Tolling. For updates, call 1-877-BAYSPAN (1-877-229-7726) or visit baybridge.com.