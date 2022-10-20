OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) is warning drivers of traffic during the City's annual Sunfest event, which takes place Thursday, October 20th, through Sunday, October 23rd.
MDOT says that to alleviate traffic heading east, the Bay Bridge will have two way traffic in effect. They do note though, in the event of fog warnings or wind warnings, they may need to limit the two-way traffic.
The Maryland Transportation authority encourages drivers to travel during "off peak times", and to stay on Route 50 on both sides to make way for EMS responders on local roadways.