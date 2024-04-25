BALTIMORE, Md.- The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has scheduled a Virtual Industry Forum on May 7, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., to discuss the rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. The forum aims to prepare potential consultants, contractors and subcontractors for the Request for Proposals (RFP), expected to be released by the end of May.
During the virtual event, MDTA representatives will outline the Progressive Design-Build (PDB) Process, a way to expedite the reconstruction of the I-695 Baltimore Beltway's critical segment safely and efficiently. The forum will also provide information on how to become certified as a Maryland Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), a qualification necessary for those looking to participate in this federal contracting opportunity.
"Rebuilding the Francis Scott Key Bridge and reconnecting the I-695 Baltimore Beltway as expeditiously and safely as possible remains a top priority for MDTA," said MDTA’s Executive Director Bruce Gartner. "The anticipated contracting process is a significant opportunity for the consulting and construction community in Maryland to bring their skills to the table of this important project. The upcoming forum will bring together the industry’s diverse prime contractors and sub-contractors in a unified effort to rebuild the Key Bridge."
Interested industry professionals can now register to attend the Virtual Industry Forum at KeyBridgeRebuild.com. The forum will include a presentation from MDTA, and staff will be available to answer questions about the PDB project delivery method, procurement process and opportunities for DBE certification. MDTA encourages people to submit questions in advance through the project website, where all forum materials, including a Q&A, will be posted following the event.