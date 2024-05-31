BALTIMORE, Md. – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) for design-build teams to submit plans for the reconstruction of the Francis Scott Key Bridge and the reconnection of the I-695 Baltimore Beltway.
The MDTA seeks proposals from teams that prioritize collaboration, schedule adherence, safety, quality, cost efficiency, and aesthetics. Interested bidders can access the RFP through eMaryland Marketplace Advantage (eMMA).
"Today marks a significant milestone in our efforts to rebuild the Key Bridge and make the Baltimore area whole again," said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. "MDOT will continue to work closely with our local, state and federal partners as well as local communities to replace the Key Bridge as quickly and safely as possible."
MDTA Executive Director Bruce Gartner emphasized the importance of partnership in the project,
"The rebuilding of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore is a massive effort. We need as many partners as possible pulling in one direction to help us accomplish our goals of reconnecting communities, getting Marylanders where they need to go and supporting commerce and the movement of goods throughout our region."
The project will use a Progressive Design-Build (PDB) process, involving both a project designer and builder from the outset to enhance efficiency. This approach encourages collaboration among the project team, local communities, and stakeholders, with a focus on inclusive opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses. The project scope and accelerated timeline necessitate a significant amount of skilled labor for timely and safe completion.
Key Bridge Rebuild Milestone Dates:
- Proposals Due: Monday, June 24, 2024
- Project Team Selection: Mid-to-late Summer 2024
- Project Completion: Fall 2028
The two-phase PDB process fosters flexibility to accommodate emerging needs and changes. A single contract will unite MDTA with the selected team, which will handle both contractor and designer roles. The initial phase will develop the project scope and requirements in collaboration with MDTA and stakeholders. Successful completion of Phase 1 will grant the PDB entity exclusive negotiating rights for Phase 2, which includes final design/engineering and construction. If a guaranteed maximum price is not agreed upon, MDTA will use a separate contracting mechanism.
On May 7, the MDTA hosted a virtual industry forum for the Key Bridge rebuild, attracting over 1,700 participants globally. A virtual update for local communities, drivers, and other stakeholders is scheduled for Tuesday, June 11.
For more details on the rebuild efforts, to register for the June 11 Virtual Community Update, or to access the video from the May 7 industry forum, visit KeyBridgeRebuild.com.