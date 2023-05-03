DELAWARE - A Medical Aid-in-Dying Bill was introduced in the Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday.
The bill has support from every member of Democratic caucus leadership.
If passed, the bill would allow a mentally capable, terminally ill adult the option to request and self-ingest prescription medication to peacefully end their suffering if it becomes unbearable. The bill has multiple safeguards, including a requirement that two healthcare providers certify that a patient has a prognosis of six months or less to live. It also makes it a crime to coerce a terminally ill person into using medical aid in dying.
People in the community have mixed feelings on this. Some think allowing one to make that decision when terminally ill, is the right thing to do.
"You're dying with dignity. You have a choice on how you want to end your life," says Lewes local Judy Seelandt, who is in favor of the bill.
Others don't agree.
"Having a dad that was very ill the last ten months of his life was very difficult as well, but we didn't do anything to...expedite things," says one woman who wants to remain anonymous.
It's a controversial issue in the first state, and beyond.