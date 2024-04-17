SALISBURY, Md. – The Salisbury Zoo announces the arrival of a new white-tailed deer, Rosie, who joins another deer, Zoe, and Nigerian dwarf goats Bert and Ernie in their exhibit. Rosie is only 9-months-old.
Rescued by good Samaritans after being illegally taken from the wild as a baby, Rosie was reported to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Due to her habituation to humans, she was deemed unsuitable for release back into the wild. Recognizing her need for a permanent home, the department contacted the Salisbury Zoo.
The zoo follows a strict policy for acquiring deer, adding only those that are un-releasable and from the Eastern Shore of Maryland. This policy helps prevent the spread of chronic wasting disease, a concern for deer populations in the area, said the zoo.
Rosie underwent a month-long quarantine upon arrival at the zoo, during which she was placed within sight of Zoe, Bert, and Ernie to facilitate a gradual and stress-free introduction process, known as a "howdy." Zookeeper Brinkley Rayne said navigating the social dynamics of the exhibit is crucial.
"When we found ourselves with a single deer, Zoe, she was very anxious about being by herself," said Rayne. "She was always on alert. This is why we decided to bring in the goats, so she would not be alone. She calmed down a lot."
The zoo said the introduction of Rosie aims to further enrich Zoe's environment and provide her with much-needed companionship. Rayne described Rosie as "sweet and a bit timid," noting that while the adjustment period is ongoing, all signs point to a successful transition.