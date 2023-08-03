Meeting held opposing the development of Royal Farms at the intersection of Route 24 and Angola Road

LEWES, Del. - Many people gathered in Lewes for a meeting opposing the possible development of Royal Farms at the intersection of Route 24 and Angola Road.
At the meeting led by the grassroots group Sussex 2030, the details surrounding the Royal Farms plans for development were discussed along with how they can fight this project from happening.
Marcia Williams, who lives in Lewes said that the infrastructure of the area can't handle this kind of project.
"It's just impossible for any of these small two lane roads to handle that traffic as it is," Williams said. "But with this Royal Farms possibly coming, traffic is going to be backed up on both sides all the time."
As of now Royal Farms wants the conditional use of the land cited by town code to be changed to allow a gas station, car wash and convenience store.
But this isn't the first time a business wanted the conditional use of the land to be changed. Williams said this same proposal happened in 2019.
"7-eleven came to this corner and was looking for a proposed gas station and convenience store," Williams said. "It was rejected and voted down by the council, four to one because of these issues that remain today."
Eul Lee, a member of Sussex 2030 said a big issue with the Royal Farms is concern for traffic but also environmental issues.
"The proposed site is very close to the Wellhead Protection area that supplies our drinking water for many communities in Angola, that's huge."
Although some said it's not that they are against development just not in this particular spot.
"There actually is a vacant lot on on Camp Arrowhead Road, that no one's developing and they could go there," Williams said.
Coast TV News reached out to Royal Farms for a comment and did not receive a response.
The next steps on this development project is the Planning and Zoning Committee will have a first public hearing on the plan for the development and that will be sometime in the fall.