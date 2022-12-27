MILFORD, Del. -
Freezing temperatures and an upcoming demolition of Milford's Tent City in just a matter of weeks.
It is yet another obstacle for those who are already dealing with many challenges.
57 year-old William Armstrong, a homeless electrician of Long Neck, Delaware, says, "I just don't want people thinking 'you're homeless, you're not trying to do anything.' We are all out there struggling and trying to step up and be a part of this community."
Tonight there was an urgent need to call attention to this situation with a meeting at the First Presbyterian Church in Milford.
One solution proposed is to provide people with shelter in state or private facilities for a short period of time while shelters and advocacy groups throughout Sussex County look for permanent housing that allows for a greater number of people to stay.
President and founder of Milford Advocacy For the Homeless Martha Gery explains why she won't rest until the community ends homelessness.
"My brother drove this. He was homeless and so for me, it's personal. You'll see me on cold nights like last night going out and trying to find people to bring them in and get them help, because my brother almost died."
While solutions were discussed at the church, the question of what happens to the homeless when Tent City goes away remains.