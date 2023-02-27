WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County State's Attorney has announced that Noe Meja-Domingo has been sentenced for the attempted kidnapping of a two-year-old in May 2022.
The State's Attorney says that Meja-Domingo was sentenced to 25 years in prison, which will be served as 10 years in prison with five years of probation afterwards. They say Meja-Domingo will also be required to register as a sex offender, and will be deported at the conclusion of his sentence.
According to the State's Attorney, on May 14th, 2022, the victims family was celebrating a birthday with several neighbors, some of which were Meja-Domingo and his family. That evening, they say that the victim's mother put the victim to bed, with the window closed, but around five minutes later she would come back to see Meja-Domingo attempting drag the child out of the now open window by the leg. After the victim's mother screamed, the State's Attorney says Meja-Domingo ran away.
Wicomico County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Dykes stated, “We cannot and will not tolerate those who endanger children in this community, and will vigorously prosecute these offenders.”
State's Attorney Dykes commended the Salisbury Police Department and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Bourdon, who prosecuted the case, for their hard work.