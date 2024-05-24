Memorial Day DART services

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - DelDOT has announced the operational details for DART services on Memorial Day. The Beach Bus services and Route 305 will be available, ensuring that travelers can reach popular beach destinations without any hassle. Additionally, paratransit will be offering complimentary ADA-only service, catering to the needs of individuals with disabilities.
However, it's important to note that all other DART services, including fixed routes and regular paratransit services, will not be running on Memorial Day. Travelers relying on these services should plan accordingly and make alternative transportation arrangements if necessary.