Memorial Day Events Honor Fallen

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A number of Memorial Day ceremonies will honor U.S. military personnel who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
In Rehoboth Beach, the American Legion will host its annual wreath-laying ceremony at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center beginning at 11 a.m. In addition, the Gay Women of Rehoboth are honoring women who lost their lives fighting for the country. That event will take place at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand at 9 a.m.
Along the coast, a Memorial Day service is planned for 11 a.m. on the Bethany Beach boardwalk with the VFW Post 7234 from Ocean View. On Tuesday, also at 11 a.m., the post will have a dedication ceremony for Memorial Park. The park has been an ongoing project for over a year.
Continuing west, Wreaths on the River will take place in Seaford at the Nanticoke River Walk docks. Starting at 9 a.m., the ceremony will honor service members who died while serving on the seas as well as those who were buried at sea. The wreaths were made by Boy Scout Troop 182 in April of natural and biodegradable materials that will avoid contaminating the water and harming wildlife. Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own chairs as well as any flags that need properly retired. A flag retirement ceremony will be held by the troop on Flag Day, June 14.
In Wicomico County, there will be a ceremony on Monday at 10 a.m. at the Wicomico War Veterans' Memorial in front of the Wicomico Civic Center. The event will feature the ringing of the memorial bell, prayers, and a lowering of the flag by the Wicomico County JROTC. Veterans and their families will be recognized with a special tribute to gold star mothers.
Over the weekend, a number of other events took place. In Georgetown, local veterans' groups and service organizations lay wreathes in tribute to those who died in past and recent wars.