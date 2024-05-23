WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Ahead of the busy holiday weekend, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges everyone to review the 2024 striped bass regulations, as the fish population is closely monitored. Along with the regulation reminder comes new data on fishing on Delmarva.
According to the Department of Natural Resources, on Delmarva, the Tangier and Pocomoke sounds are currently providing the best action for striped bass, speckled trout, and puppy drum.
Closer to the coast, DNR says surf anglers experienced rough conditions recently but caught striped bass, black drum, bluefish, and red drum. Inside the Ocean City Inlet, anglers enjoyed excellent catches of bluefish and striped bass, while flounder continue to move through the inlet and fill up coastal bay waters. Fishing for black sea bass was fair to good after rough weather subsided, with reports of the port’s first yellowfin tuna caught at the Norfolk Canyon.
It's important to note Maryland offers license-free fishing days for all residents and visitors on June 1, June 8, and July 4. For more information and updates, visit the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.