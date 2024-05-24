LEWES, Del.- Coastal Highway is already becoming backed up with beachgoers ready for the long holiday weekend. For many coastal towns, this is the unofficial start to summer, which also means the beginning of many months of heavy traffic.
The congestion began on Thursday, May 23, and is expected to continue throughout Memorial Day weekend. DART will be running limited services on Memorial Day.
Markella Pahnos, who lives in Milton, says traffic every Memorial Day Weekend is dreadful.
"It's horrific, everybody is back with a vengeance, and it takes forever to go a couple of miles," said Pahnos.
