LEWES, Del.— Each year, Feb. 20 marks the birthday of James J. Kiernon, former owner of Irish Eyes Pub & Restaurants in Lewes and Milton. Kiernon was known in the Sussex County community for his philatrophy, raising funds for the American Red Cross and the Boys & Girls Club in Rehoboth for more than 30 years. Kiernon passed away in May of 2018 and his daughters started the James J. Kiernon Memorial Scholarship Fund to commemorate their father.
"I think he would just want people to remember and stick up for their community, and that giving back is very important," MaryEllen Kiernon, one of his daughters, said.
The Memorial Scholarship will go to graduating seniors of the Cape Henlopen High School, and applications are open. To apply, contact a guidance counselor of the Cape Henlopen High School.
Both Irish Eyes Lewes and Milton are open until 1 a.m., and to donate to the James J. Kiernan Scholarship Fund c/o The Greater Lewes Foundation, their PO Box is 110 Lewes, DE 19958