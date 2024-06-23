CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. — Delaware Natural Resources Police have arrested two men for hurting a seven-year-old child with intellectual disabilities and his mother.
Police say on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. state park officers were dispatched to the Cape Henlopen State Park fishing pier for a report of an assault. Officers say determined that Phillip A. Hartana, 22, of Philadelphia, and Nicholas D. Edwards, 22, of Wilmington were in the water at low tide, playing "Spike Ball."
According to police, the child approached the two men and attempted to join their game. After being denied, the child splashed Hartana. In response, police say Hartana aggressively splashed the child and then dunked him underwater for several seconds.
According to witnesses, the child, who had fresh bleeding scratches on his chest, arm, and back, left the water and informed his mother about the incident. At this time, the mother confronted Hartana and began to yell at him. Without provocation, police say Edwards shoved the mother twice. She backed away and called 911.
Hartana and Edwards were taken into custody and transported to Rehoboth Beach Police Department, where Natural Resources Police officers completed their investigation.
Phillip A. Hartana was charged with the following crimes:
• Child Abuse 3rd Recklessly/Intentionally cause physical injury to a child with intellectual disabilities (felony)
• Assault Third Degree Intentionally or Recklessly Causes Physical Injury to Another (misdemeanor)
• Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)
Nicholas D. Edwards was charged with the following crimes:
• Offensive Touching (misdemeanor)
• Disorderly Conduct by Fighting or Violent Tumultuous or Threatening Behavior (misdemeanor)
Both Hartana and Edwards were video arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3. Hartana was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond, and Edwards was released on a $300.00 unsecured bond.