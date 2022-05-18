MILFORD, Del - May is Mental Health Awareness Month and a local police department has been making efforts year-round to prioritize mental health.
Milford Police Department has a unique way of responding to emergency calls.
"These programs started popping up all across the country," said Jenna Haines, the Behavioral Health Director/Embedded Clinician with MPD.
Serving as a mental health counselor allows her to ride side by side with police officers to offer mental health guidance during every emergency call.
Haines says its the first city funded full-time mental health clinician program in the area.
"So as far as resources we can offer we can provide any crisis de-escalation as far as you know kind of trying to calm someone down, working with them, to get them reconnected to their provider their therapist if they don't have one we can provide them resources or referrals to get themselves connected with services," explained Haines.
Since the program kicked off in February 2021 — Milford Police Department says they've seen an increase in emergency calls.
Responding to about 20-25 mental health crisis calls a month.
Building trust between officers and the community of Milford.
"My job here along with the awesome police officers that have been really great with this program is to make sure that people know that this is a safe space to come ask for resources and get the help that they need," added Haines.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health you can text the 24/7 hotline 741-741.