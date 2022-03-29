DELAWARE - The state is working on breaking the mental health stigma in Delaware schools, all while raising awareness. The House of Representatives passed House Bill 301, which would require mental health education programs in all Delaware schools for grades K-12.
Rep. Valerie Longhurst, House Majority Leader and sponsor of the bill, says it passed with full bipartisan support. She said this bill is so important because early intervention could potentially save lives.
She also said over 9,000 Delawareans ages 12-17 have some sort of depression and according to the state, students who have access to mental health resources within schools are 10 times more likely to seek care for mental health or substance abuse.
"It's sad to talk about, but because it's sad to talk about, you have to talk about it," said Julie Hammersley, admissions therapist at Sun Behavioral Health.
Senator Sarah McBride said "so many people experience their first mental health crisis as a child or teen." That is something Longhurst agrees with.
"If we can help students understand mental health then we can help prevent them from getting to a place where they can make a permanent decision to a temporary situation," said Rep. Longhurst.
HB301 would create mental health education programs in all elementary, middle, and high schools.
"It would be an opportunity that DOE (Department of Education) puts together a curriculum that talks about the type of mental health conditions, signs and symptoms, treatment options, available resources including peer supports," said Rep. Longhurst.
Hammersley says children as young as 4-years-old can suffer from mental illnesses.
"Mental health really needs to be on the forefront even starting with elementary schools, and that's a hard pill for a lot of people to swallow," said Hammersley.
Many adolescents are struggling.
"People are coping by cutting themselves, some increased alcohol abuse for adolescents. We're talking about 12, 13-years-old. We're seeing a huge spike when it comes to suicide attempts," said Hammersley.
Representative Longhurst says this program is needed in Delaware.
"Either you pay now or you pay later. If you pay later, you pay for incarceration, homelessness, constant hospitalization, addiction," said Rep. Longhurst.
It's a piece of legislation that aims to protect and save the lives of children.
HB 301 is just one of three bills that aim to address mental health among kids and teens. Now, the Senate must vote on its version of the bill.