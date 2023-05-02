DELAWARE - In honor of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, the Delaware Farm Bureau wants to help support farmers with their mental health.
Farmers in the first state can access resources shared on the Bureau's website, which include hotlines for free 24/7 counseling, crisis intervention staff, and life line screenings with health experts.
Marketing coordinator of the Bureau and campaign organizer Mikayla Paul says this is important, especially in post-COVID-19 times.
Paul says, "It's okay to not be okay. There's no judgement in asking for help. Farmers across the state have similar stressors and difficulties. Some of them do differentiate based on their operations, but there are definitely other farmers having these stressors affect their daily life."
Henry Bennett, peach farmer of Bennett Orchards says, "As farmers at the end of the day, we have to be resilient. We have to not be afraid to ask for help."
Paul says the campaign runs through the end of September, and all of the resources can be found on the Bureau's website.
The next life line screening in Sussex County is on May 4 at the Ross Station Event Center in Seaford.