TOWER BEACH, Del. - The MERR Institute released three endangered sea turtles back into the ocean today.
Coconut, a Loggerhead turtle along with Spunky and Poseidon, two Kemp's Ridley turtles were rehabilitated in New England. They were brought down to Delaware to be released because the water temperature in Delaware matched their natural waters.
For one local Addie Best, a proclaimed sea turtle lover, she said she came to the release for a special reason.
"My grandma unfortunately passed away three years ago, so I like to think that these sea turtles are representing both my grandparents," Best said. "It just felt really heartwarming to see them be released into the wild where they belong."
Executive Director of the Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, Suzanne Thurman said these species of turtles aren't new to Delaware.
"The juvenile turtles are very attracted to horseshoe crabs, and they eat them, so I can't help but think that's part of why they like to be in Delaware," Thurman said.
As the turtles went back into the ocean, Best said her focus now is how to help these animals from the shore and what everyone can do to help the marine life.
"Whenever you get those soda cans that are attached, always cut the strings that way you're not, at risk of having that plastic float out to sea," Best said. "I can't stand when people litter on the beach, it breaks my heart every time."
Today with MERR and everyone who came to send off these little buddies, the goodbye was bittersweet.
One MERR summer intern, Oriana Ballotta got to help release one of the turtles herself and she said it was an experience she will never forget.
"I just want to tell him thank you, I just feel so grateful, I'm gonna cry," Ballotta said. "I hope he goes off and lives the happiest, longest life possible and I hope that he goes back and is free and unharmed."