REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Merr Institute rescued a young male seal in North Shores this past Tuesday, Feb. 28.
According to the Institute's Facebook page, someone on the beach saw the seal and was concerned when he noticed the seal rolling around on it's back in the sand, which can sometimes indicate a seal has lice. The man called the Institute to report this.
The Institute assessed the seal as underweight in addition to his behaviors, so it decided to rescue him immediately. It says he was very alert and lively during the rescue, which is a good sign. He was taken from the beach to the Institute for treatment, and then taken to the National Aquarium that evening for the rest of his rehabilitation.
The Institute says it hopes the best for the seal and it's grateful to those who helped get him the care that he needs.