BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Merr Institute, a animal rescue group, is searching a for a leatherback sea turtle believed to be entangled with conch pot gear between Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island.
The institute says the turtle was last seen with a red and white buoy attached to it, and they believe the conch pot may still be attached as well.
They say the coast guard went on a rescue mission for the turtle, but couldn't due to poor visibility in the choppy seas. They also say that a boater lost sight of the turtle once the wind picked up.
If the sea turtle is spotted, the institute says to call them.
As of June 20, the institute says it has yet to see the turtle again, as ocean conditions are still blocking visibility.