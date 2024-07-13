LEWES, Del. - The Marine Education, Research and Rehabilitation Institute, Inc. will conduct its Annual Dolphin Count on Saturday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The nonprofit said volunteers will be positioned at pre-designated observation points stretching from Fenwick Island to Woodland Beach for the event. The data gathered from this will aid in assessing the population stability of Atlantic bottlenose dolphins in the region.
For more information or to volunteer for the count, contact the MERR Institute at 302-410-8700 or email merrinstitute@gmail.com.