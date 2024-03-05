CAPE HENLOPEN STATE PARK, Del. — The Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation (MERR) Institute successfully rescued a stranded harp seal yesterday at Cape Henlopen State Park. The seal, identified as a one-year-old female, exhibited a few minor injuries and was found to be underweight but alert.
According to MERR officials, the seal had ingested some sand, a behavior common among harp seals due to their natural inclination to lick ice and snow in their frozen habitat. She was swiftly transported to the National Aquarium's triage center in Ocean City for further assessment and care.
This is one of multiple seal rescues this year. Just five days ago, a seal entangled in gill netting was saved from the park, and a few baby seals were rescued at the beginning of February.
The MERR Institute attributes the uptick in rescues to high tides and the presence of a seal colony offshore.
In a heartwarming gesture, the rescuers decided to name the spirited young seal "Snapdragon," in line with their flowers naming theme this year.