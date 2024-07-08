Laurel School District Logo

Superintendent Shawn Larrimore was reinstated last week following a May DUI. (Laurel School District)

LAUREL, Del. - The superintendent of the Laurel School District, Shawn Larrimore, has been reinstated by the Laurel Board of Education after a DUI arrest in May.

Since the arrest Larrimore has been on sick leave for over 50 days, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.

"This period has been a time of intense private reflection and rehabilitation as I address my personal challenges," Larrimore said. "As I prepare to return to my responsibilities, I am committed to moving forward with transparency, humility and a renewed dedication to being of service to our students and community."

The first day of school for Laurel students is Aug. 27, with ninth grade starting the day before.