LAUREL, Del. - The superintendent of the Laurel School District, Shawn Larrimore, has been reinstated by the Laurel Board of Education after a DUI arrest in May.
Since the arrest Larrimore has been on sick leave for over 50 days, according to a post on the district's Facebook page.
"This period has been a time of intense private reflection and rehabilitation as I address my personal challenges," Larrimore said. "As I prepare to return to my responsibilities, I am committed to moving forward with transparency, humility and a renewed dedication to being of service to our students and community."
The first day of school for Laurel students is Aug. 27, with ninth grade starting the day before.