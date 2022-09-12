Metered Parking To Come To An End Up And Down Delaware's Coast

Sussex County, Del.- Metered parking is coming to an end for multiple beach points along Delaware's coast.
Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach and Bethany Beach are all ending their paid meter parking on Thursday, September 15th.
The move was widely celebrated by people who spoke with WRDE Coast TV. Lauren Romig, owner of The Pelican Loft in Rehoboth Beach, says that she's very excited to see the end of paid parking for the season. According to her, locals usually stay away during the peak season.
"We see way more Bethany people, Fenwick Island, even Ocean City when the meters go off," she said.
In Lewes, meters are staying active for a bit long. The Downtown area meters are set to end on October 14th and in the beach area on September 30th.