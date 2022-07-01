Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest wind 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots. Waves 2 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Lower Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating a small vessel, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&