REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- 61 days, 62 stops, and one goal.
The push to run three thousand miles and raise $100,00 for cleaner water.
Michael Wardian started in San Francisco on May 1 and crossed the finish line today in Rehoboth Beach around 6 a.m.. He says the cause was worth the journey.
"They (World Vision) have a kind of drastic impact particularly on women and children because a lot of times their the ones having to trek six kilometers or four miles to get water twice a day and so the more people that have access to clean water the more people can put that time to good use," Wardian said.
While Michael officially crossed the finish line in Rehoboth Beach, the run was not over. From there he decided to proceed further south to Dewey Beach and stopped running as he passed Dewey Beer Company.
Juampa Martinez ran the final 31 miles with Michael and works for World Vision. He says it’s commitments and fundraisers like this that make such an impact for so many children and families.
"We have several professional athletes that want to use the gifting they have to do something good and Michael is a perfect example," Martinez said. "He reached out to us and he said I want to do this and I want to do it for a cause that is bigger than myself."
Wardian says this was the longest run he ever ran and that he would do it all over again.
"I’ll definitely have other projects in the future," Wardian said. "Right now, I just gotta make sure my family doesn’t disown me. But I’m looking forward to sitting down with them and coming up with what we’re going to do next."
Wardian has reached and exceeded the $100,000 goal and donations have still been coming in. Visit Michael's Running Home 2022 page if you would like to support Michael and World Vision’s fundraiser. World Vision says that for every $1,000 raised that provides clean water to twenty people.
Thousands of miles in just 61 days all to make sure children and families have essential resources to live a better life.