EASTON, Md. - Seven finalists in the Elizabeth Loker Concerto Competition will compete on Jan. 12 for the opportunity to perform with the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and will perform at the symphony's regular season concerts in March. The runner-up will receive a $500 cash prize and perform at one of the symphony's Ensemble Series concerts next season.
The competition is back after two years away during the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 41 entries from musicians between the ages of 12-25 from across the United States. The seven finalists were selected by judges based on electronic submissions. Two musicians will be representing Delaware in the live final round: Ethan Nylander, a flutist from Townsend, and James Kang, a violist from Newark.
The competition will take place at the Avalon Theatre in Easton at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. More information about the symphony and the competition can be found on the ensemble's website and in their preview podcasts. Tickets are $15 and can be ordered online at www.MidAtlanticSymphony.org or by phone at 888-846-8600.