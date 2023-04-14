MARYDEL, Del. - The Mud Mill Pond Boat Ramp, which has been closed for Mud Mill Pond dam construction, will continue to remain closed into July instead of the original estimate of February, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says that unanticipated problems at the dam have contributed to this delay.
Anglers can use the nearby Derby Pond boat ramp near Camden or Garrisons Lake boat ramp near Smyrna in the meantime, says the department.
For more information regarding the boat ramp closure, contact the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife Fisheries section at 302-739-9914.
The department manages both the boat ramp and the adjacent parking lot.