DEWEY BEACH, Del. - The Dewey Beach Police Department says they have arrested 24-year-old Matthew Burton from Middletown after acting disorderly and reportedly bit a staff member of a local establishment early Sunday morning.
Police say that they were cent to Bellevue Street on Route 1 for Burton around 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, they tried to arrest Burton, but they say he threatened officers and continued to resist arrest.
During the struggle, police say an officer was thrown to the ground, breaking his hand. They say he was taken to Beebe Medical Center for treatment.
According to police, the staff member that Burton bit was treated at the scene and released.
Police say Burton was charged with the following:
- Assault 2nd injure L/E, Fireman, EMT Paramedic, Fire Police Officer D Felony
- Resisting arrest with Force or Violence G Felony
- Terroristic Threatening A Misdemeanor
- Assault Third A Misdemeanor
- Disorderly Conduct B Misdemeanor
- Public Intoxication
They say Burton was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department where he was virtually arraigned, and later committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $13,150 bond.