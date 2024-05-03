WILMINGTON, Del. — Former Delaware state Sen. Mike Katz has launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate, choosing to run as an independent in the upcoming election. Katz, who previously served as a Democrat in the Delaware Senate from 2008 to 2012, aims to fill the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Tom Carper.
Katz's move to run as an independent is based on his experiences of party alignment conflicts during his time in the state Senate, which he felt hindered his ability to effectively serve. He hopes his independent candidacy will enable him to better represent his constituents without party constraints.
As a pediatric critical care trained physician, Katz places a strong emphasis on health care in his policy agenda. His campaign platform also focuses on enhancing education, promoting economic growth, and addressing the needs of veterans, first responders, and homeowners.
The race for Carper’s seat is gaining traction with several candidates announcing their bids. Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester, currently a Congresswoman, and Republicans Eric Hansen and Bill Taylor are also contenders.