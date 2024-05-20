REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Current president of the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company and lifelong Cape resident, Mike Simpler, announced Monday that he has officially filed for the 14th District representative seat. Simpler, currently stands as the only Republican candidate for this position, up against Kathleen McGuiness, Marty Rendon and Claire Snyder-Hall.
In addition to Simpler's current position as president of the RBVFC, with over 40 years of service, Simpler is involved with Special Olympics. Simpler previously coached and served on the executive board of the Rehoboth Beach Little League and, as a founding member of the Rehoboth Beach Sportsplex, has worked to provide recreational space and athletic fields for the resort area.
"I’m not doing this for a job; I’m doing this because we need a go-getting advocate, who listens to our community and will work across the aisle to get things done. There’s a lot to do in Dover." said Simpler.
Simpler says his focus lies on economic relief, grant-in-aid funding for nonprofits and improvements in emergency services, while working to protect the environment, beaches and inland bays. Simpler also claims to continue to advocate for increased access to specialized healthcare and education opportunities, more public transportation and the rehabilitation of infrastructure in Sussex County.
Mike Simpler is a graduated from Cape Henlopen High School and is currently employed at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. Simpler's official announcement for office is expected in early July.