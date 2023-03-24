Milford And DelDOT Working To Start Traffic Improvement District Plan

MILFORD, Del.- Milford and DelDOT are working to start a project called a Traffic Improvement District Plan, or TID.
This would help prepare the roads for infrastructure improvements as planned developments start to break ground. Some proposed future changes include roundabouts and traffic signals.
"They go hand in hand," said DelDOT's C.R. McLeod. "The whole purpose is that we work collaboratively especially with the municipality, so that we know 'Okay, this has been approved, this is when we expect to begin construction'. That also allows us to then begin moving forward with planning and implementing these improvements ahead of time."
The TID would focus around the southeast part of the city, right near the Bayhealth facility.
If every project in the TID is approved, it would cost around 85 million dollars. The money would come from both public funds and new developers.
This is still just a proposal at this time. Milford City Council needs to approve the TID before it can move onto the next stage of development. There is a public hearing on the project on April 10th at 6:00 p.m. at Milford city hall.