MILFORD, Del. - The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Milford (CCGM) has announced a series of debates among candidates for the City of Milford Council. These debates are a part of the build-up to the upcoming City Council elections and are scheduled to take place at the city's Public Works office on April 27.
For Wards 1 and 2, candidates Mike Boyle, Madula Kalesis, Lori Connor and Nadia Zychal will debate on April 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Following this, candidates from Wards 3 and 4, including Danny Perez, Michael Stewart, Katrina Wilson and Phillip Ruiz, will take the stage on April 23, also from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The series culminates with a debate between mayoral candidates Archie Campbell and Todd Culotta on April 25, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
CCGM, outlined that the debates will follow a standard format, with a moderator presenting the same set of questions to all candidates. According to CCGM, the focus will be solely on local issues pertinent to Milford. Additionally, there are plans to offer a virtual option for those unable to attend in person.
The City of Milford council election is scheduled for April 27. Registered voters in Milford can cast their ballots at the Public Works office located at 180 Vickers Drive between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Eligibility to vote in this election is extended to those registered with the State of Delaware by March 28, and residing within the Milford city limits.
For more information on navigating voter registration and qualifications visit coasttv.com. Non-resident property owners, who wish to vote, must be registered at City Hall by March 28. For inquiries about qualification as a non-resident voter, contact the City Clerk at 302-422-1111, Ext 1142 or 1303.